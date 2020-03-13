When does Overwatch’s Archives event end?

Overwatch players have the opportunity to revisit the past in Archives. The limited-time event includes story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in the game’s history.

The event features loot boxes containing a wide variety of skins, highlight intros, emotes, and sprays inspired by moments from Overwatch’s past. There are also weekly challenge missions, giving new modifiers to old missions, and adding an increased level of difficulty to your favorite co-op modes.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Uprising, reliving Tracer’s first mission in a journey seven years into the past, Retribution, tackling the terrorist organization Talon, and Storm Rising, pursuing the devious entrepreneur Maximilien through the streets of Havana, are the three playable modes.

The event also includes the chance to win weekly icons, sprays, and emotes through simply playing the game. The first week focuses on Symmetra, with a colorful epic skin at the end of it, the second features Torbjörn and a dirty Rustclad skin, and the third, a lovely looking pink Mei skin.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Legendary skins, like the badass sunglass-wearing Aviator Pharah, the golden-legged King Junkrat Jamison, the camouflage Militia Roadhog, the blast from the past Sniper Ana, and the groovy, and athletic, Workout Zarya are available. Now’s also the chance to pick up any old Archives skins you previously missed out on.

When does the event finish?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch Archives 2020 event begins on March 12 and runs all the way into April 2. It’s a three-week event, but if you want to get the most out of it, and collect as many skins as possible, you should aim to win at least nine games a week.