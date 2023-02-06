When does Overwatch 2’s new Antarctica map release?

The first King of the Hill map for Overwatch 2 has officially been revealed by Blizzard. Called “Antarctic Peninsula,” the battlefield sees players travel to the southernmost point of the world and experience cold like they never have before.

Antarctic Peninsula is covered in snow and ice, as one might expect. In addition to the cold weather elements, players will also find some research stations, abandoned ships, and more in the playable area.

The reveal of the new map has caused players to wonder exactly when it will arrive in Overwatch 2. You can find the answer to that question in the guide below.

Antarctic Peninsula release date in Overwatch 2

Antarctic Peninsula, a New Control map, debuts in Season 3! 🥶



Tips to help you prepare:

🧤Dress accordingly

🐧Always say hi to the penguins

🏆Capture the point & win



Tune in Feb 6 for the Season 3 Trailer

👀 https://t.co/7Hpk8qWd8H pic.twitter.com/rSydZvDWBH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 2, 2023

As confirmed by the developers, Antarctic Peninsula will release with Season 3, which will likely arrive on Feb. 7. Blizzard confirmed that release date earlier this week, and that’s the date players can expect the new season of content to launch.

When the Season 3 update does come through, players will gain access to the Antarctic Peninsula map. Like any other King of the Hill map in Overwatch, there will be three separate areas that players will need to attempt to take control of over the course of a match. One hill point is inside a ship, another is in another underground mine, and the third is in the center of a laboratory.

As some players might have guessed due to the icy nature of the map, Antarctic Peninsula is a part of Mei’s backstory in Overwatch 2. Mei and her research team were down in Antarctica looking for secrets that could be revealed in the future PvE Campaign, which arrives later in 2023.

One aspect of the map that is not a secret is the penguins players will see all over the place. Players won’t be able to kill or pet the penguins, but they will be there for everyone’s visual pleasure. In addition to penguins, there is also a small fishing minigame players can partake in while playing on Antarctic Peninsula.

When the new Overwatch 2 King of the Hill map comes out on Tuesday, Feb. 7, players should be able to find much more fun secrets and easter eggs.