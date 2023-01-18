When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?

Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.

This limited-time free for all map allows players to take on seven champions with unique buffs, especially for this limited-time event. Here’s all the information you need to know about the end date for Overwatch 2‘s Battle for Olympus mode.

When will Overwatch 2‘s Battle for Olympus be over?

According to the official blog post from Blizzard, the Battle for Olympus mode in Overwatch 2 will be ending on Thursday, Jan. 19. Players have until then to unlock the free rewards and take advantage of the new cosmetics and bundles available in the shop. With just a few days left, players will need to hurry if they want to get all of the rewards.

This will also be the players’ last opportunity to show which hero is the best as part of this event. The hero with the highest number of kills overall will have a special statue immortalized in the Illios Ruins arena map for all time. This is a great opportunity for some players to show their mains are the best in the game.

As of writing, it looks like Junker Queen is winning with over 40 million kills.

This is a nice event for Overwatch 2 that will have a lasting impact on a map, making the event feel more impactful. Hopefully, other heroes will get a chance in the future to prove they’re worthy of a statue as well.