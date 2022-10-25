What time does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event start?

Overwatch 2 is getting its first seasonal event today called Halloween Terror 2022, and in it will be the popular Junkenstein’s Revenge, along with a new Junkenstein’s Revenge challenge, Wrath of the Bride.

Blizzard has not revealed the official start time of the event, but most seasonal events and patch updates come to the launcher at around 1pm CT. This is not a concrete time frame and is not an official time that Overwatch 2 always updates, but with no official time out there, this is most likely when players can expect to see the update push through the launcher.

Players who participate in the Halloween Terror 2022 special event will get rewards such as the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn name card, Jack-o’-Lantern weapon charm, and more. The event will be live from Oct. 25 until Nov. 8 at 1pm CT.

Overwatch 2’s Twitch drops also begin today. Players who watch two hours of streams will get Werewolf Winston sprays, and four hours watched will earn them a Werewolf Winston Legendary skin that was released in the past.

As for other skins, players will be able to grab some new skins from the shop, just by logging in. The Legendary Reaper skin will be available for those who log in from Oct. 25 to the end of season one on Dec. 6, as well as a Health Pack weapon charm. All other skins like Sojourn, Kiriko, and Junker Queen will likely be shop items.

Players will also be able to double their XP over the weekend since another double XP event is happening from Oct. 28 to 31. That makes this the perfect time for those who love the Junkenstein event to get more XP for playing it.