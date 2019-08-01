Washington Justice to travel to Australia for exhibition matches

Justice rains from down under this September as the Washington Justice head to Australia. The Overwatch League team will attend the Melbourne Esports Open, which will also host the Overwatch Contenders Australia finals.

On September 1, the Washington Justice will play an exhibition match with members of the winning Contenders Australia team. The two rosters will mix to create an “All-Star” lineup and play a five-map match. Washington will send six players, coaching staff, and team members to take part in signings and meet and greets, in addition to the exhibition match.

Washington Justice on Twitter The Justice is heading to the @MelbEsportsOpen! 🇦🇺 On 9/1 we’ll be the 1st @overwatchleague team to play an international exhibition match! There will also be meet and greets & signings! 🙌 We can’t wait to see what Australia has to offer down under! 🛩 #JusticeIsServed

“The Justice is thrilled to have the opportunity to meet fans and play an exhibition match with the talented competitors in Australia,” Washington assistant GM Aaron “PRE” Heckman said.

The Washington Justice is the first Overwatch League team to participate in an intercontinental exhibition match and the first to travel to Australia. While they also claim to be the first to play an international exhibition match, the Seoul Dynasty and Guangzhou Charge hosted a friendly showmatch in South Korea before the beginning of this season of the Overwatch League.

The Melbourne Esports Open is an annual event in Australia that hosts the Overwatch Contenders Australia grand finals in addition to other gaming tournaments. As for the Justice, their season ends at the conclusion of stage four in late August, as they’ve mathematically been disqualified from season playoff contention.

The Washington Justice next play the Florida Mayhem at 7:45pm CT on Aug. 1.