Washington Justice players show off 2020 Overwatch League jerseys

Overwatch League fans got a sneak peek of official player jerseys today when Washington Justice players posted pictures of themselves in their new kits, designed in collaboration with streetwear designer Jeff Staple. These photos show stage-official jerseys, complete with names, numbers, and sponsor placements.

Every team in the Overwatch League received a complete jersey redesign in the collaboration with Staple. The new jerseys have a more casual look with the team’s name displayed across the front of the chest. Plain home and away jerseys have been available for preorder on the Overwatch League store since Jan. 28, but fans didn’t have a look at what players will wear on stage until today.

Washington Justice on Twitter NEW #OWL2020 JERSEYS ARE HERE! 🔥🔥🔥 What do you think?! 🤩 #JusticeIsServed

The Washington Justice appear to be the first team to receive their official jerseys. They’re the first team to share pictures of the outfits on Twitter, at the very least. These stage-official jerseys include player names on the top right of the chest in a rectangle. Sponsor logos are located on the top left of the chest. Each player’s number is emblazoned on the front of the jersey under the team’s name.

Elliot Vaneryd on Twitter We just got our new jerseys and they look so sick @washjustice @TheEventsDC

Off-tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd shared a photo of himself and DPS Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung wearing their new jerseys. They offered a look at the back of the official player jersey. Much like any standard jersey, the player’s name and number are prominently featured. The Overwatch League logo is on the top and the team’s name is located at the bottom of the jersey.

The league has not yet said whether player jerseys will be available for purchase. The third season of the Overwatch League begins on Feb. 8 with games in New York and Dallas.