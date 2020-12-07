Washington Justice partners with Shenandoah University

The collaboration will offer opportunities for students to learn within the esports world.

The Washington Justice is the first Overwatch League team to formally partner with a university and offer training opportunities for the next generation of esports, the organization announced today. Shenandoah University, a private university located in Winchester, Virginia, will be teaming up with the Justice over the next two years.

Students from Shenandoah will be given internship opportunities within the Washington Justice organization, giving them hands-on experiences that will be useful in a variety of future careers. These include critical esports positions like social media management and event production as well as more broad areas like business operations.

We're excited to announce a first of its kind partnership with @ShenUesports to provide students exclusive opportunities to learn and develop the skills needed to succeed in the esports industry. 💻🎓



More info 👇 — Washington Justice (@washjustice) December 7, 2020

“Through this partnership, we aim to provide Shenandoah students with real, tangible industry experience, so they can be well-equipped for their first career following graduation,” said Grant Paranjape, vice president of esports business within the Washington Justice.

The Washington Justice internships will be available from the beginning of 2021 and will run through the summer of 2022. “This partnership will prepare our students to work in the esports industry with real-world experiences and networking opportunities,” said Joey Gawrysiak, Ph.D., director of esports at Shenandoah.

This is the first formal partnership between an Overwatch League team and a local university. Other teams, such as the Florida Mayhem and Los Angeles Valiant, have previously involved universities in content and competition. As the collegiate esports scene grows, with many colleges sponsoring Overwatch teams, these partnerships are likely to expand.