TviQ retires from professional Overwatch

Swedish flex DPS player Kevin “TviQ” Lindstrom has retired from professional Overwatch, the former Florida Mayhem player announced today. TviQ’s retirement comes as no surprise to his fans, since he hasn’t been on an active Overwatch roster since October of 2019.

“I’d like to thank everyone who I’ve been working with [and] teamed up with,” Tviq said in a response to his original announcement. “I’ve learned so much and i will continually do so in order to become the best again. The hunger never stops!”

for those who prly didnt get it or watched my stream lately, Im quitting overwatch to no surprise really i aint good with long messages.



ive had a amazing time but its time to move on and get on next game to go pro — tviqT (@MisfitsTviQuE) April 4, 2020

TviQ played for the Florida Mayhem in the first two seasons of the Overwatch League. He parted ways with the team in June of 2019 after the organization made the decision to field an all-Korean roster after failing to find success in the early stages of season two. TviQ later joined the North American Overwatch Contenders team Revival and has several years of experience representing his home country of Sweden at the Overwatch World Cup.

TviQ is well-regarded in the competitive shooter community, with a history playing both Overwatch and Team Fortress 2 at a professional level. The next step for TviQ is unclear, though his announcement does state his intention to continue playing FPS titles professionally. Regardless of what game he chooses to pursue next, TviQ leaves behind a great legacy in Overwatch.