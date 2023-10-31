This Overwatch 2 hiding spot is so perfect players think it’s a glitch

A crafty Overwatch 2 player this week has found a cheeky hiding spot that prevents an opposition team from progressing a payload. The attacking team became so frustrated, they thought the game had broken.

An Ana player managed to sneak onto a platform on Esperança and prevent a robot push from happening, leaving their opponents confused as to why the robot was not moving from its position despite swarming the objective.

The player posted their cunning strategy to Reddit on Oct. 30, including the exact location on Esperança where Ana’s Mission Impossible-esque task to save the team took place. In a match that looked all but lost, Ana solely “held” the robot back, winning the game for the defending team.

Players in the thread were quick to blame the attacking team for not checking every spot near the robot to see if someone was hiding near it. One player compared this hilarious moment to a similar interaction where Junkrat could lay down in a flower pot in Midtown, hidden away from the enemy team all while preventing the push.

“How do people still fall for this?” the person said, believing OW2 players shouldn’t fall for these tricks anymore and they should have been more vigilant in looking for anomalies around the objective when things like this happen.

Spatial awareness in OW2 is a key skill, with others pointing out that the enemy team should have paid more attention in team fights, similar to how someone could call an enemy Reaper is missing which generally means they are setting up a Death Blossom somewhere.

As such, the enemy team should’ve realized that Ana wasn’t in the kill feed or there was one hero alive after the clash that happened near the objective.

This “glitch” can easily be attributed to the players lacking the general game awareness a player should have. When asked whether the match is at least Bronze-level, the author answered that it actually happened in Quick Play. These kinds of mistakes are usually seen in lower ranks of play, so knowing that this happened in Quick Play provides a lot of extra context.

However, we also shouldn’t forget that there is a Cloud9 meme in Overwatch that closely resembles what happened here—and those were professional players—so perhaps we should give this one the benefit of the doubt.