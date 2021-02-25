The final issue of Tracer – London Calling is now live

The fifth and final issue of the Overwatch comic series Tracer – London Calling is live now, concluding the hero’s race to stop another massive breakdown in human and ommic relations.

This limited-run series takes place years after Overwatch had been disbanded and focuses on Tracer’s interactions with the intelligent robots known as Omnics, who are struggling in the aftermath of the Omnic Crisis, with some falling into a life of crime.

In this climactic conclusion, Tracer teams up with newfound friends and familiar faces to stop a destructive plan that will harm humans and omnics alike.



Race into TRACER – LONDON CALLING issue 5, a brand-new comic from @DarkHorseComics.



After the assassination of Omnic monk Tekhartha Mondattaz, Tracer is struggling with her failure to protect him and the response of the Omnics around her. Issue five pushes those struggles to new heights as she leaps into action to stop a destructive plan that has been brewing throughout the series.

This issue’s Twitter trailer shows Tracer dealing with some damage to her chronal accelerator and Winston dropping in to assist her in what will likely be the final conflict to save the day.

You can read the entire, five-issue series of Tracer – London Calling for free on the Overwatch website, along with dozens of other completed, limited-run stories. There’s no news yet on when physical editions of the comic will be available for purchase.