T1 introduces its Overwatch roster for 2021

T1 has revealed the seven players that will represent the storied organization in the upcoming season of Overwatch Contenders Korea.

Zest, MN3, Kadalis, Belosrea, Clestyn, Unique, and Krillin have all joined the organization, T1 announced today.

T1 오버워치 컨텐더스 팀에 새롭게 합류한 "ZEST" 김현우, "Belosrea" 황규태, "Krillin" 정영훈, "Unique" 유동현, "MN3" 윤재희, "Kadalis" 라영환, "Clestyn" 조건희 선수들을 환영해주세요! 새롭게 돌아온 T1 오버워치 팀에 팬 여러분들의 많은 관심 부탁드립니다.#T1WIN #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/NGgXm8c5A5 — T1 (@T1) January 11, 2021

T1, which is the academy team for the Philadelphia Fusion of the Overwatch League, is one of the few organizations in the second-tier of competition that could afford to construct such a densely talented team like this.

Zest and Kadalis both come from Oz Gaming, a team that’s known for sourcing high-ceiling rookies and has put up good performances since their debut in Contenders in 2020.

Clestyn and Krillin join the team as former Overwatch League starters for the London Spitfire. Unique played for Element Mystic in several of that team’s tournament wins, while MN3 joins the squad as perhaps one of the most sought after DPS players from all levels of competition.

To round things out, T1 has signed former Overwatch League players Roky and Chara as coaches.

Although there’s been no official announcement on when Contenders will return for its next season, its first season of 2021 is expected to launch soon, in line with the Overwatch League’s return this spring.