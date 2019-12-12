Skins in the Game returns for Overwatch League’s 2019-20 offseason

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch fans, it’s time to show off your team spirit one last time before the year ends. The Overwatch League is bringing back the community competition Skins in the Game next week for fans to celebrate their favorite teams during the offseason.

From Dec. 16 to 19, players can earn points for their favorite teams by simply playing games in the quick play or competitive modes with an Overwatch League team skin equipped.



For each game played with a team-themed hero skin, players will earn one point for the team they’ve represented. If the player has worn a team skin at some point during the game and completed the match, a point will go to the respective Overwatch League team—even if the player chose to switch heroes mid-match.

Similarly, players can earn points by tweeting the hashtag #MyOWLTeam and tagging their favorite Overwatch League teams. Every tweet will yield one point, but fans can tweet out as many times as they can within the four-day period to rack up the points.

Only team skins will count, so Overwatch fans will have to save the All-Stars or Atlantic and Pacific skins for later. Players on all platforms and in all regions will be able to participate once the community competition goes live on Dec. 16.