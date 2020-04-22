Shanghai Dragons make big coaching changes

Shanghai’s Overwatch League team has expanded its staff by signing two new coaches, the organization announced last night.

With the third-best record in the league at the moment (6-1), the Shanghai Dragons should feel comfortable in their ability to succeed. But the team has decided to not rest on their laurels and instead add two new coaches to their roster. The additions include Song “Quatermain” Ji-hoon as a player-coach and Son “Kong” Jun-young as an assistant coach.

We're climbing closer to the top of the #OWL2020 standings and what better time for reinforcements to arrive? Please welcome Kong as Assistant Coach and Quatermain as Playing Coach. Give them a warm welcome and look forward to our upcoming games!#ShanghaiDragons #Breakthrough pic.twitter.com/9qF9WxTqPS — ShanghaiDragons (@ShanghaiDragons) April 22, 2020

The signing of Kong is surprising, considering that this will be his second stint with the Dragons. Kong was their assistant coach (and interim head coach) during their history-making, winless first season of OWL. He’s also a former StarCraft 2 Terran and Heroes of the Storm player.

As a former support player for the 2019 London Spitfire squad and in-game leader for many great APEX-era teams, like Kongdoo Uncia and Afreeca Freecs Red, Quatermain will be a great strategic asset for this team. Despite being a relatively accomplished player, Quatermain is perhaps still best known for this rap performance during an OGN APEX broadcast.

The Dragons now have five dedicated coaches under contract. Alongside all sorts of translators, correspondents, and “official hypemen” employed by the team, Shanghai has built the largest front office in the league by far.

The Shanghai Dragons’ next match is on April 25 against the Guangzhou Charge.