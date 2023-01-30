Seagull explains why your lopsided Overwatch games aren’t necessarily a matchmaking flaw

Blizzard published part two of its Overwatch 2 developer blog today, detailing matchmaking and ranking issues and goals for the upcoming year. And while it didn’t have all the answers, the devs at least attempted to address some of the game’s biggest questions.

Sifting through the lengthy post, which included an extensive Q&A section, former OW pro Seagull gave Blizzard an assist on the hot-button issue of matches feeling heavily one-sided. While Blizzard didn’t have a great explanation for why matches can all-too-regularly be lopsided, Seagull was up for the task today on stream.

“This is what I’ve been saying for a long time,” he said. “I kind of saw it a lot as a pro player too, even two different pro teams where a lot of the players were similar in skill, Overwatch is such a snowbally game that even small differences and small advantages slowly lead into one person gets picked and you’re four-vs-five and you kind of know that you’re probably screwed because maybe they have an extra ult than you and there’s not much that you can do.”

In the developer post, Blizzard said it has tried to “study the problem and understand the various factors that can cause one-sided matches.” While there isn’t a solution yet, the developers intend on making another blog post “down the road” to detail their findings.

It’s very likely that they will end up with more statistics that back up Seagull’s theory, but all is not lost for those who want to experience competitive gameplay. Seagull also pointed out that this perceived issue has gotten better over time.

“There’s a lot of situations in Overwatch, more so than other games, where the moment you load in, or the moment you get put into situations, you kind of know it’s over,” he said. “Overwatch 2 actually has this a lot less than Overwatch one. Overwatch 1 had this problem so much more.”