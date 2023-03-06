Seagull explains why Overwatch 2’s ranked competitive integrity is ‘a bit of a meme’

Queuing up with your friends in Overwatch 2 can get complicated when you are on the competitive ladder, especially if there’s a discrepancy between people’s ratings.

One of the more frustrating grouping restrictions for high-level players, however, is the one that prevents players in Grandmaster or the Top 500 from playing with more than one other person at a time.

Speaking with his viewers on stream, Seagull, who is GM as both a DPS and support player in Season Three, expressed the frustrations of having a cap on how many people he can play with, even though he understands Blizzard’s reasoning.

“Blizzard basically argues that match quality gets terrible at GM-plus when there’s not that many people, and when you combine stacks with it, it becomes even worse,” he said. “Combine that with pros stacking in particular [and they will] just steamroll. Nothing comes close. They will just immediately annihilate the ladder.”

Despite Blizzard likely being correct in their evaluation, Seagull still doesn’t necessarily believe that the developers came to the correct conclusion when preventing players at GM from playing with a full group of five players.

“At the same time, I’d rather have those situations happen and be able to play with my friends and have a good time,” he said.

For Seagull, it’s not about maximizing the competitiveness of playing on the ranked ladder. In fact, the former Overwatch League pro doesn’t even seem to think that the notion of “competitive integrity” should be considered when compared to optimizing fun with friends because the player base at large doesn’t typically care about who the highest-rated player is in a given season.

“Competitive integrity on the ranked ladder is a bit of a meme,” he said. “Who was rank one last season, chat? Does anyone know? I don’t. … I don’t know who was rank one last season. I have no idea.”