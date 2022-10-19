Seagull does his best VALORANT player impersonation in Overwatch 2 match

Could we see him in VCT matches soon?

VALORANT and Overwatch might both be team-based first-person shooters, but that’s about where the similarities come to an end.

Each has characters with special abilities, but the approach and playstyle required for each are vastly different. Overwatch tends to have faster paced team fights with unlimited ammo being sprayed in every direction.

Meanwhile, in a game of VALORANT, players lay and wait patiently for opponents to peak around a corner and take them out swiftly. Methodical precision and execution is key to success.

So when viewers told former Overwatch League pro Seagull he was aiming in Overwatch 2 as if he were a VALORANT player, he made sure to show them how it would truly look if he were to try to play the game like a VALORANT pro.

“No chat, I can’t, I actually move my mouse,” he said.

He then proceeded to position himself around two doorways in a manner that gave him a small sliver of space to aim his crosshair through. Telling his viewers that he was preparing a “tight angle” and positioning his aim at “head level,” Seagull gave a demonstration of pure VALORANT skill—in Overwatch.

As quickly as he could tell his viewers he was primed and ready, he saw a sad unsuspecting Genji player and pulled the trigger to immediately hear the dinging of an elimination in his name.

Seagull’s popularity as an Overwatch player stems from his combination of skill and fun. While he’s willing and capable of explaining the game to viewers, he’s just as ready to provide entertaining moments and is able to see the game as just that—a game.

When he’s not giving well-thought-out takes about the state of the game, you can find him explaining why Wrecking Ball is a great character to one-trick because he only ever sees Wrecking Ball players “roll around and have a good time.”