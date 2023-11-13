Roadhog rework brings one-shot combo back to hero’s kit in Overwatch 2

The long-awaited rework of Roadhog in Overwatch 2 is going live tomorrow, and with Blizzard releasing details about the tank hero’s changes, the developers seem to have given him back his divisive one-shot combo.

Overwatch 2 lead hero designer Alec Dawson spoke with content creators on Twitch today to give some details about the Roadhog rework his team has been working on. And in an effort to help the Aussie tank maintain his identity, the devs are restoring Roadhog’s ability to one-shot enemies—with a slight twist.

Roadhog’s new ability Pig Pen is a deployable trap that deals damage to enemies within an area if it’s triggered, and it continues to slow and deal damage over time to enemies who stay within a certain radius of it as well.

Roadhog: Reworked 🐷



His new ability, Pig Pen, along with changes to Take A Breather and Scrap Gun go live TOMORROW 💥 pic.twitter.com/y9UoPSvbKE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 13, 2023

While it might not be as easy for players to Chain Hook and kill enemies with a singular Scrap Gun shot, this new ability can be deployed in ways that will allow Roadhog players to do various one-shot tricks like pulling an enemy through Pig Pen with Chain Hook and laying traps so they can Chain Hook opponents once they’ve triggered that trap.

The rework won’t necessarily make it easier for players to execute a simple Chain Hook and Scrap Gun one-shot combo. But by adding in an extra way to deal supplemental damage, Roadhog mains might be able to once again carry the team on their back the way they loved to do before he was nerfed into the ground at the beginning of this year.

Luckily for those who loathed Roadhog’s one-shot power, Pig Pen can be played around and has a cooldown of its own. The deployable trap is just like Junkrat’s trap and can be destroyed, so Roadhog players will have to be mindful of when and where they put their traps if they want to pull off those meaty one-shots.