Revival signs Overwatch streamers Fran and Aspen

Star power may shine in the next season of Overwatch Contenders. North American Contenders team Revival revealed its 2020 season roster yesterday with a few surprising additions. Top Overwatch streamers Francine “Fran” Vo and Becca “Aspen” Rukavina were added as the team’s support duo.

Revival will play in the 2020 North American Contenders circuit. The team will participate in a double-elimination bracket with other 2019 Contenders teams to be seeded into either Contenders or Contenders trials, according to the new rules for Overwatch Contenders. If Revival makes it to Contenders, Fran and Aspen will become the first women to play in North American Overwatch Contenders.

Revival on Twitter OnceMore 🛡️@Bogur47 🛡️@Manneten ⚔️@Asp1re2b ⚔️@ReyzrOW 💉@FRANA_OW 💉@Aspen_OW

Revival was formed in 2019, mostly from players who were displaced by Mayhem Academy’s abrupt departure from North American Contenders. The team finished in last place in 2019 season two, but included former Overwatch League pros like Kevyn “TviQ” Lindström and Damon “Apply” Conti. Former Florida Mayhem off-tank Tim “Manneten” Bylund still leads the charge on Revival’s current roster.

The addition of Fran and Aspen is historic because of their opportunity to become the first female players in North American Contenders—and they bring some star power to the team. Aspen is a longtime main support specialist who has over 168,000 followers on Twitch. Fran is a partnered streamer for the Atlanta Reign with over 206,000 Twitch followers. Both of them participated in fan events for the Overwatch League during the 2019 season.

The start date for the first 2020 Overwatch Contenders season hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’ll likely begin in the first few months of the year.