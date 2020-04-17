Overwatch’s Echo has an enormously large head hitbox

Echo has been on the live servers for just two days, but players are already starting to find all the nuances and intricacies of Overwatch‘s newest hero.

One such example is the recent discovery of the hero’s giant hitbox, specifically the surprisingly large horizontal hitbox of the character’s head. A Widowmaker player shows below that the game registers headshots on Echo with a generous margin.

One fan suggested that the Overwatch development team may have designed the hero’s hitbox in this way on purpose. Echo does have extreme mobility and erratic movements, so characters that rely on precise aiming and headshot damage may be unable to reliably damage her. A generous amount of leeway might have been added to Echo’s hitbox to counter that.

But it could also be a simple oversight from the development team since the game has struggled with inconsistent hitboxes in the past. One of the community’s major grievances with the game for the longest time was the hitbox on Genji’s deflect ability.

In this clip, a Genji player was able to deflect a Soldier: 76 player’s rockets, despite the rockets not being aimed anywhere near the Genji player. This hitbox took years for Blizzard to fix and is still a little wonky to this day.

Jeff Kaplan and the Overwatch team have been transparent in all of their decisions throughout the game’s history, though. If this is a purposeful design choice, it should be addressed or else the more competitively inclined players will take issue with this potentially game-altering hitbox.

Echo is now live in Overwatch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.