Overwatch’s April 1 Experimental Mode patch nerfs Reinhardt and Mei

A new Overwatch patch has launched across all platforms, bringing the latest changes to the first-person shooter’s Experimental Mode. And although the update features only simple balance changes, it hits two of the game’s most prominent heroes, Reinhardt and Mei, while introducing buffs for a host of other characters.

“The next experiment begins,” Blizzard wrote. “This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance updates. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.”

Overwatch’s Experimental Mode aims to test major changes to the game. Unlike the Public Test Region, however, the Experimental Mode is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, giving console players a chance to try out any changes before they hit live servers.

Here are all the changes now live across all platforms in Overwatch’s Experimental Mode.

Ashe

The Viper

Ammo increased to 15 from 12

Shots no longer queue up the next shot if pressed slightly before recovery has finished

Unscoped shots to reach maximum spread increased from four to six

Unscoped shots can now be fired much more quickly after firing a scoped shot

Players can now start reloading much more quickly after firing a scoped shot

Genji

Shuriken (secondary fire)

Recovery lowered from 0.75 to 0.65 seconds

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Maximum ammo reduced from 200 to 120

Endothermic Blaster (secondary fire)

Ammo cost reduced from 20 to 10

Pharah

Rocket Launcher

Explosion damage increased from 65 to 80

Impact damage decreased from 55 to 40

Reinhardt

General