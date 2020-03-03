Overwatch, WoW players experiencing latency and connection issues

If you’re having some issues with latency or connection on Overwatch or World of Warcraft, know that you’re not alone.

Blizzard’s customer service Twitter account tweeted earlier today that it was investigating reports of latency and disconnection-related issues. Many of the user complaints on Twitter seem to have Spectrum as their internet service provider.

Some #WoW and #Overwatch players may be experiencing latency or disconnections. We are investigating this now. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) March 2, 2020

Since tweeting at 5:10pm CT that it was investigating the issues, Blizzard hasn’t said anything further besides specific replies to other users.

