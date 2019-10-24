Blizzard officially reveals Overwatch’s new Warcraft 3: Reforged animated sprays

It’s patch day, and that means new Overwatch content. Although a smaller update, today’s patch is now on live servers, and fans of the Warcraft series are in luck.

Blizzard Entertainment added new rewards for those who have purchased Warcraft III: Reforged Spoils of War edition. There are five new player icons and four new animated sprays inspired by the box covers for the game and base units for each of the game’s races, respectively.

The sprays were originally found hidden in the Hero Gallery last week, but Blizzard refrained from announcing them until today’s patch. To find the sprays, players needed to select the “filter” option in the customization screen and click “special.” From there, the sprays could be found in a grayed-out listing underneath a hero’s list of sprays.

Additionally, today’s update fixed a handful of bugs, included one that caused Orisa’s Supercharger to become unhacked if hacked twice in a row.

Related: Overwatch: What updates and events are coming next?

The update to live servers may have been on the smaller side—but fans shouldn’t worry about a lack of incoming content. A recent patch on the first-person shooter’s Public Test Region has added a new mouse setting and additional bug fixes to the testing server that may be making its way to live soon.

Yesterday’s PTR patch introduced a new gameplay option called High Precision Mouse Input. Players who enable this option will allow Overwatch to use their mouse’s native polling rate. A higher polling rate, measured in Hz, often means less lag in between a player’s mouse position, but it also means more CPU resources are being used up in the process. With the new option, players will be able to control this setting to fit their personal preferences and the needs of their setup.

Outside of introducing the High Precision Mouse Input option, the PTR patch aimed to fix many of the game’s bugs. Blizzard included a number of hero-specific bugs for Ana, Doomfist, D.Va, Moira, and Roadhog, alongside several bugs players have encountered while in the Workshop.