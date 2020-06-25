Overwatch League token drops doubled this weekend

For any Overwatch League fans who are saving OWL tokens to pick up their favorite team’s skin for their main or buy the new Sinatraa MVP Zarya skin, this weekend’s games are an opportunity to supercharge their token collection.

This weekend, Overwatch League drops will give twice as many tokens per 30 minutes of viewing. Instead of five tokens every 30 minutes, fans can expect to receive 10, the league announced today. Overwatch League tokens are used to purchase league skins in-game.

After the Overwatch League moved to stream exclusively on YouTube this season, token drops disappeared—much to fans’ disappointment. Fans were unable to earn tokens by watching and could only acquire tokens by purchasing them or winning codes in giveaways.

Drops made their return in May, giving viewers the chance to earn tokens simply by watching Overwatch League games with the potential to get enough to buy a league skin by viewing every game on a weekend. League skins cost 100 Overwatch League tokens to purchase.

Here’s how to earn Overwatch League tokens and take advantage of doubled drops this weekend.

Viewers must link their Blizzard account to the Overwatch League website to earn tokens. They must watch the stream on the Overwatch League website or mobile app.

Viewing time is tracked continuously. If you watch 30 minutes in one session and return later in the day to watch another 30 minutes, for example, you’ll receive credit for an hour.

Overwatch League token drops can be used on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.