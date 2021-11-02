Overwatch fan shares Dragon Ball Super skin concept

The Overwatch community is always thinking up new unique skin ideas incorporating ideas from other areas of pop culture. A new skin concept by artist Amanda Perez does this perfectly by bringing together the worlds of Overwatch and Dragon Ball Super.

Sharing her work to Instagram, the artist crafted a Beerus-themed skin for the Overwatch support hero Zenyatta and it pairs together perfectly.

In this new look, Zenyatta’s figure is shaped like the iconic Dragon Ball Super god of destruction, however, the pose and mechanical design have remained true to the Overwatch hero. Even further, Zenyatta’s orbs are Dragon Balls, which seems like an obvious choice given the importance of the seven orbs in the anime series.

The skin concept was shared with Reddit by Perez and received plenty of positive feedback from the community. Fans suggested ideas for more Overwatch x Dragon Ball skins and even a collaboration with Funimation in general, which would provide other anime stars from shows like One Piece, Naruto, and more.

Unfortunately, it isn’t likely we’ll get any official skins collaborating with these anime stars, but for now, you can check out what it might look like in this design and follow the artist on social media so you don’t miss out on any further skin concepts that could be coming in future.