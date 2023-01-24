Overwatch fan gives Symmetra’s base skin a touch-up and it changes the character feeling entirely

When the Overwatch 2 community isn’t complaining about the Sojourn and Mercy combo, they can be incredibly creative—particularly when it comes to creating new skins and cosmetics for their favorite heroes.

One Overwatch 2 player brought their latest Symmetra idea to the table on Jan. 23, and a large portion of the community welcomed the idea with open arms. Many have “never liked” Symmetra’s skintight pants, so the traditional Patiala-style spin fit perfectly.

A fair chunk of Symmetra’s outfits follows her Indian heritage closely. This new OW2 design keeps that theme the same, but expands on the idea with a dark-colored, looser style that fits neatly with the rest.

The creative Overwatch designer also implemented knee pads to Symmetra’s base design that follow the futuristic mechanical armor that covers her torso.

Most players agreed “the idea is awesome,” and works well with Symmetra’s style while embracing her heritage. For the OW2 gamers that liked the change, this spurred on the “street fashion Sym skin” movement, with players joking about the “50 bucks” they’ll need to fork out to get their hands on the dream Overwatch 2 cosmetic.

Others seemed to agree the skintight pants deserved to be a thing of the past, however, the new-and-improved baggy look still didn’t tickle everyone’s fancy.

While the idea was solid, some said, the style still didn’t exactly fit the character to a tee. A “more flowy” style of clothing would work, the OW2 gamers said, which would stick as close as possible to the Patiala pants typically worn in India.

One thing’s for sure though: the Blizzard devs will want to take a look at these posts: OW2 has notoriously struggled to bring in cosmetics the community wants since its release, and that problem has only compounded in 2023.

By checking in on what the fans have to offer, the devs might skip a couple of steps and find a solid starting point for new Overwatch 2 skins.