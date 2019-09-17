Overwatch fan builds replica of Rialto in Minecraft

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

There’s no end to the creativity that flows out of the Overwatch community and one fan just proved their dedication to the game by creating a closely-detailed replica of the payload map Rialto in Minecraft.

A Reddit user shared a series of images of their Minecraft creation next to screengrabs from the Overwatch map. The Reddit user’s replica included all of Rialto’s trademark features and map areas, including its lavish halls, grand steeples, and water-filled canals. They even added Minecraft people to replace the omnics operating the gondolas that can be found floating in the river.

The building process began in August and took over a month to complete, but the total construction time came out to 72 hours, according to the Reddit user. They took advantage of Overwatch’s replay system, which was added to the game earlier this year, to build the Minecraft version of the map as closely as possible to the original version.

“From Aug. 4 to Sept. 16, I spent hours at a time trying my best to capture the look and feel of Rialto,” the Reddit user said. “There’s always room for improvement, but I feel like this is my best work yet. I hope it’s worthy of attention here.”

Unfortunately for users looking to explore all of the nooks and crannies of the Minecraft version of Rialto, there’s no download option available for the replica just yet, according to the Reddit user.