Overwatch Contenders player FR3E releases statement on sexual assault allegations

Three days after being released by Overwatch Contenders team Meta Skyfoxes, off-tank player Yoon “FR3E” Tae-in has released a statement regarding accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor.

In the statement, FR3E said that he and his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated from November 2018 to April 2019, went on a date on May 18. On the date, FR3E admits to kissing her on the cheek and hugging her from behind while she was asleep in the room-café they rented, despite her explicit request to not be touched. After hugging her, FR3E said he noticed that she was angry and refused to talk to him.

FR3E on Twitter (ENG) a individual statement(Apology,an explanatory statement) Read: https://t.co/8unJB86IcW

And while FR3E did say he felt “absolutely awful” for kissing her while she was sleeping, he said her recount was not entirely accurate.

“Unlike what she had written, I have never taken her clothes off nor touched her when she was asleep,” FR3E wrote. “In the Facebook message that she showed, she said, ‘you were the one who touched me when I was sleeping’ and I did say ‘sorry’ because I thought she was talking about the kiss (a peck on the cheek), not physically touching her.”

FR3E apologized to his ex-girlfriend for assuming that she wanted to reconcile, in addition to the fans and his former team, Meta Skyfoxes. He said he has been regretting his actions and would like to find a resolution to this issue.