Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event goes live with new skins, modes, and mayhem galore

Overwatch 2 has just launched its very first seasonal event: Halloween Terror.

The event is based on previous Halloween Terror events in the original Overwatch. Players can once again take on the villainous Dr. Junkenstein in the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode, which sees players defeating waves of Zomnics in an attempt to save Eichenwalde. Halloween Terror 2022 is also introducing a new PvE mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride that paints Sombra as the big bad villain.

In addition to these limited-time modes, a variety of old and new Halloween skins are available for purchase. Kiriko fans can pick up the Witch Kiriko skin in the in-game shop, which includes the legendary skin of the same name. Executioner Junker Queen is the other new legendary skin, giving the already-fearsome queen a new layer of terror. Some of the original Overwatch’s most-loved Halloween skins are also back, including Flying Dutchman Sigma, Banshee Moira, and more.

Halloween Terror 2022 will encompass two smaller events: a double match XP weekend that runs from Oct. 28 to 31 and a series of Twitch drops that begin today at 1pm CT and run through Nov. 6 at 1pm CT. Players who watch two or four hours of streams in the Overwatch 2 category will receive the Werewolf Winston spray and the Werewolf Winston legendary skin, respectively. The skin was originally introduced in the first Overwatch.

The event has also returned two heroes and one map to the live game. Torbjörn and Bastion, as well as the escort map Junkertown, are all once again available in all modes. All three were suffering from bugs and were temporarily removed from the live game for fixes.

Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror is live now.