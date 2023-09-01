Overwatch 2 ranked system news could come soon following dev blog delay

Are there changes coming or did they just not get to it?

Every other Friday, Overwatch 2’s game director Aaron Keller typically makes a blog post to the game’s official website as a way to connect with players and let them know about what his team is working on. But this week, fans who were expecting to hear from Keller received a somewhat cryptic message instead.

Keller said on Twitter today that this week’s post was being postponed, but he didn’t provide any details to explain exactly why that was the case. Instead, he just mentioned that he wanted to join discussions regarding the game’s ranked system, which has often been criticized by fans.

“Our regular Director’s Take is getting moved to next week,” he said. “There has been a lot of talk around Ranked in Overwatch lately, and we’d like to join in on the conversation with that piece.”

It’s unclear exactly what “conversation” Keller is referring to surrounding the game’s ranked system. It seems like Overwatch’s competitive system has consistently been a point of conversation since the game’s inception, and that evolved as the game did with the launch of Overwatch 2 last October.

Many fans have consistently expressed frustration with the OW2 ranked system because it stripped away the visibility of skill rating in favor of a system that is more commonplace in other competitive PvP games.

But it seems like players think Blizzard overthought things by implementing the updated system. Social media is often littered with players sharing their disdain for the lack of transparency that exists in the current system. While Blizzard has made strides to improve on that transparency with each player’s rank update after five wins (or 15 losses), it’s been hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube after players spent years knowing their exact skill rating after every match.

Overwatch fans can likely expect to hear from Keller again next week.

