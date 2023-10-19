Overwatch 2 players claim this bug is more infuriating than bad metas

Overwatch 2 players have been noticing that during and after POTG (Play of the Game), you can’t check the scoreboard anymore. Many wondered if it was an intended change and if it was, what’s the point of it.

On Oct. 18, an Overwatch player said not being able to see the scoreboard after the game ends is incredibly frustrating. And let’s be honest, we all look at stats at the end of the match, even if it’s just a glimpse. Now players are forced to go to their match history instead, which is inconvenient, to say the least.

The good news is that this is a bug and it can be fixed by endorsing two of your teammates. As soon as the endorsements are given out, you will be able to check the scoreboard again. Multiple players including myself can confirm this fix works.

Apparently, this bug appears only on PC because of the Tab key. Whenever endorsements become available, Tab goes back to its basic function, which is selecting and highlighting the endorsement button. This conflicts with the game’s keybind to open the scoreboard preventing you from checking it.

It’s definitely a unique bug to the point that some players thought this was an intended update to reduce toxicity in post-games. Hopefully, this will get addressed by Blizzard in the upcoming weeks as many fans are left more infuriated than after playing against Orisa with Bastion.

It’s true stats on the scoreboard won’t show you the full picture. But it’s often interesting to see how well you did compared to your opponents in terms of damage or healing and just see your personal hero percentages. So I can certainly understand why players are angry, especially those who play competitively.

About the author