Overwatch 2 players are demanding Blizzard change how aim assist works for console crossplay

The current system appears to be ruining the game for some.

Overwatch 2 has had no shortage of problems and one of the latest has absolutely nothing to do with its janky servers but its crossplay feature.

Taking on Reddit, Overwatch players have banded together to highlight the problems with aim assist when playing crossplay with friends on other devices.

With its crossplay feature Overwatch and Overwatch 2 both disabled aim-assist for those players on console devices in an attempt to level the playing field with PC gamers. While this seems like an obvious solution, it appears to be causing issues for all of those involved.

In the post to Reddit, one user explained console players are suffering from a significant dip in aiming consistency due to the removal of aim assist, causing the whole team to have less enjoyment in the game.

Responding to this, other players added more fuel to the argument that console players should keep their aim to assist in crossplay by highlighting the fact you can’t play competitively while gaming with friends across devices.

Others spoke out with their confusion, explaining that, despite being console gamers, they were not aware of the change when playing crossplay, which has now provided clarity for a drop in performance taking place.

Despite the consensus among the community being all for Overwatch 2 to all aim-assist in crossplay, it isn’t clear if any change will be made to put this in place.

For now, those who are playing with friends across platforms in Overwatch 2 will simply need to hone in on their aim without any assistance, until Blizzard makes changes.