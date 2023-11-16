Overwatch 2 players are already demanding next ‘much-needed’ rework days after Roadhog update

Roadhog’s fresh Overwatch 2 refresh has spurred on calls for more changes to not-so-beloved heroes, with players suggesting Cassidy has to be the next domino to fall.

Outspoken Overwatch 2 players have today decreed the revolver-wielding cowboy is in dire need of a new coat of paint, especially his “weak move set.” Fan suggestions included overhauls for his grenade and key abilities, as well as even bringing back old mechanics in a bid to revive Cassidy’s popularity in the player base.

Cassidy’s grenade has been the subject of many buffs, nerfs, and general updates throughout OW2’s half-decade history. Previously, it dealt incredible damage and would kill a 250-health opponent quite easily—only a single-bullet follow-up was really needed.

Others suggested Cassidy’s flashbang could make a triumphant return. Its current form is “frustrating to play against and not satisfying to use,” players said, with many claiming going back to the future would be the best way to solve the issue.

Whatever the changes, Overwatch 2 players across social media agreed Cassidy is in dire need of something because he is “the worst DPS character in the game” right now. His lack of synergy with the rest of the team has been one key sticking point, as has his lower magazine capacity and “underwhelming” grenade.

If these Overwatch 2 players get their way and Blizzard starts working on a new look for Cassidy, it would mark the third hero to get a complete overhaul. Roadhog and Sombra’s reworks have mostly received positive feedback, and with Cassidy sitting at rock bottom on the roster, maybe it’s time to take him back to the drawing board.

Only time will tell if they’ll listen or not though; until we get another Overwatch 2 developer roadmap, there’s no real way to tell if they’ve decided to change Cassidy.

Then, if the devs do bend to demands, it would be a long wait before the cowboy gets a new cap on live servers considering how long Roadhog took.