Overwatch 2 players agree this hero is the game’s ‘main character’ for a clear reason

Nostalgic Overwatch players are hailing one hero as the game’s main personality, and based on their lore-accurate argument, they’re definitely onto something.

Under a Reddit post from Nov. 27 calling for the Overwatch community’s opinion on who the game’s “main character” should be, hundreds of comments named Winston to be most deserving of the position. A comment as simple as “It’s definitely Winston” garnered over 4,800 likes and counting—a clear winner in the community’s eyes.

Apt to be a main character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the game’s most-loved tank heroes, Winston is a genetically engineered gorilla who, after losing his loved ones, joined Overwatch with a mission to protect the humanity he adored. As several veterans lovingly recalled, Winston also appeared in the 2016 Overwatch’s quirky intro video—a heart-warming, funny clip of him trying to explain who he is and why Overwatch was “recalled” into existence—and it highlights his crucial role in building the organization. The intro still manages to put a smile on every player’s face, including mine.

Another player stressed it has to be Winston because he was responsible for rebuilding Overwatch after it had fallen.

Besides Winston being the dominating choice, some players also mentioned Tracer as a possible candidate. “It would probably be both Tracer and Winston, since they’re old friends and Tracer is the poster girl for the game,” one player wrote, and the idea doesn’t sound awful to me at least.

Some players, however, pointed out that Tracer is being slowly replaced by Kiriko as Overwatch’s symbol.

But this was quickly dismissed by players who think Tracer will always remain a more significant symbol in terms of narrative.

Overwatch’s plot never hailed any hero as the “main,” but that definitely isn’t going to stop fans of the lore from nurturing ideas of their own. And with what Winston has done for the organization, players seem to have landed a spot-on assumption this time.