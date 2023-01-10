Overwatch 2 is forcing you to play Battle for Olympus a whole lot if you want to net all its rewards

Overwatch 2 released its “Battle for Olympus” event on Jan. 5, and it’s forcing players to put in the hard yards to acquire some of the shiny rewards.

The event runs until Thursday, Jan. 19, and has several challenges. Some require 300 final blows to complete, and while the game mode might be enjoyable for a select few, the amount of time you’ll have to put into this is almost unreasonable.

Overwatch 2’s eagle-eyed players decided to do some quick math to help players organize their calendars, and they’ve realized you’ll need to put aside a large chunk of your two weeks to make a dent. For those of you who enjoy the grind and need to collect as much as possible, you could be spending as much as one and a half hours per day to get “every name tag” acquirable in the 14-day event.

Another aspect of this problem is you can’t play any of the other game modes available in Overwatch 2 to actually complete the challenges.

Even the biggest OW2 gamers need time for other things, the amount of playtime required to complete these challenges is likely to burn players out. “I do like achieving everything and having it done but I’ll just stick with the Lucio tag,” one OW2 player shared. Overwatch 2 is forcing you to play Battle for Olympus a lot if you want to net all its rewards.”

While the rewards may be enticing, no one is going to want them if the “mode sucks.”

Other players pointed out the original Reddit post was “way too” generous with the amount eliminations an average player would get in a match. This means there’s a strong likelihood it’ll take longer than one and a half hours per day if you’re not the sharpest aimer.

“If you’re the kind of person who wants every title, you’re already playing over 1.5 hours a day,” another Overwatch player pointed out. However, this amount of time takes a massive chunk of your playtime. This takes away from any tie you’d spend in competitive Overwatch 2 queues, grinding to get out of bronze.

Another issue is the fact that even if you put 199 damage into a player, that last bullet can be hit by anyone. This means you’ll lose your final blow, adding more time to the already “slog”-like experience.

The event is only around for two weeks, so the odds of Blizzard changing the Overwatch 2 challenge system are low. Next time, let’s hope they make it easier for players.