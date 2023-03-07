Overwatch 2 fan creates hilarious hero voice lines that we’ll unfortunately never see in the game

Hero voice lines and interactions in Overwatch 2 breed some of the most creative and humorous moments in Blizzard’s team-based shooter. As a game that’s made for the masses, there are numerous strokes of comedic brilliance that the developers can act upon.

But today, one fan of the game decided to do what the game’s devs can’t with a parody video compilation of politically incorrect voice lines to make you laugh. Over the course of the five-minute video, most of the heroes from the game’s roster get a chance to say things you’ll never hear them say in-game.

Along with a slew of sex jokes and personal disses, the video features Sigma trying to sell people on the sigma grindset, and Reinhardt questioning why Blizzard named him after something that can be tied back to Nazi Germany.

Just a forewarning before watching this video, it most certainly includes some politically insensitive jokes and quotes that are not safe for work, so be careful about where you view it. Some of these jokes aren’t for the faint of heart.

While there are tons of quotes in the video, we’ve picked out a few of them that stood out. Here are some of the most memorable jokes and quotes from ZimoNitrome’s “Removed Overwatch Voice Lines” parody video: