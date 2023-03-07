Overwatch 2 fan creates hilarious hero voice lines that we’ll unfortunately never see in the game

Hero voice lines and interactions in Overwatch 2 breed some of the most creative and humorous moments in Blizzard’s team-based shooter. As a game that’s made for the masses, there are numerous strokes of comedic brilliance that the developers can act upon.
But today, one fan of the game decided to do what the game’s devs can’t with a parody video compilation of politically incorrect voice lines to make you laugh. Over the course of the five-minute video, most of the heroes from the game’s roster get a chance to say things you’ll never hear them say in-game.
Along with a slew of sex jokes and personal disses, the video features Sigma trying to sell people on the sigma grindset, and Reinhardt questioning why Blizzard named him after something that can be tied back to Nazi Germany.
Just a forewarning before watching this video, it most certainly includes some politically insensitive jokes and quotes that are not safe for work, so be careful about where you view it. Some of these jokes aren’t for the faint of heart.
While there are tons of quotes in the video, we’ve picked out a few of them that stood out. Here are some of the most memorable jokes and quotes from ZimoNitrome’s “Removed Overwatch Voice Lines” parody video:
- Mei: Border wall, coming up
- Roadhog: Big boned? I big boned your mom last night!
- Zarya: The world is changing, and my name doesn’t start with a Z for nothing. Glory to the motherland!
- Soldier:76: Junkrat, it says in your files that you were missing from duty on September 11, 2001. Where were you?
- Junkrat: Jet fuel can’t melt steel beams.
- Reaper: What the fuck is an NFT?
- Cassidy: Soldier:76? more like Soldier 70 dicks.
- Soldier:76: Cassidy? More like can see deez nuts.
- Reinhardt: Hey Lúcio, can you play me some Kanye West? He’s been a great source of inspiration for me lately.
- Lúcio: You can’t be serious.
- Sigma: Break free from the matrix! Become a true sigma male!
- Mercy: Reinhardt, what does your family name come from?
- Reinhardt: Do not look up ‘Operation Reinhardt’ on Wikipedia. I repeat, do not look up ‘Operation Reinhardt’ on Wikipedia. It’s almost weird that Blizzard gave me this name. But yet again, do not look it up.
- Mei: Tracer, how can you run so fast?
- Tracer: Oh, it’s not so hard. Maybe if you kept out of the kitchen for once in a while, you could too.
- Soldier:76: Do you ever feel like the narrative around who killed John F. Kennedy seems a bit off?
- Widowmaker: No, it was definitely Lee Harvey Oswald, 100 percent.
- Mei: My K/D ratio might be low, but my social credit score is off the charts.
- Simga: How I levitate? Well, have you ever heard of “NoFap?”
- Mercy: D.Va, you’re so wholesome. I don’t think I’ve ever heard you say a bad word.
- D.Va: Thanks Mercy. Just don’t look up my livestreams before 2016. I’ve had a few… gamer moments…
- Sombra: Have you heard the good word of our lord and savior Jesus Christ?
- Mercy: For some reason, I don’t think what he did was that very special.
- Winston: God, I miss Harambe. Dicks out for a legend!