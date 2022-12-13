Sojourn, Doomfist, Ramattra, Roadhog, and Tracer next in line for Overwatch 2 changes

The Overwatch 2 devs are doubling down on balance changes.

The second season landed in Overwatch 2 on Dec. 6, bringing a new tank called Ramattra, a new map rotation pool, and more to the game.

The patch was lighter on the balancing side, however, and the developers are already talking about bringing more changes to the game’s hero in the next update, which is planned for “later this week.”

Sojourn, Doomfist, Ramattra, Roadhog, and Tracer were quoted by the devs as the main targets for upcoming balance changes—although no further details were disclosed on the matter.

The team is looking at potential changes to Sojourn, Doomfist, Ramattra, Roadhog and Tracer with the planned balance changes coming later this week. https://t.co/zzZ9X3OYER — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) December 13, 2022

When quoting a thread on Twitter explaining why a hotfix was urgently introduced to address a bug in the Shambali map last night, Overwatch 2 developer Aaron Keller revealed another patch would soon be introduced to bring balance changes.

Although it’s still unclear what the changes will entail, players have been reacting to the mention of Doomfist. The tank hero has been dominating the game’s meta since season two buffed him, and many fans are already asking for heavy nerfs.

Sojourn, on the other hand, was hit heavily by nerfs in the update but remains a dominant hero. Many players reacted to the tweet by asking for additional nerfs to make her less of a threat in the meta, however.

Roadhog hasn’t received any changes and has gained popularity since the game became more aggression-oriented due to the deletion of the offtank role. Tracer also only received one change in the latest balance patch to her damage, so it’s hard to predict which changes both heroes will receive.

More information on that matter is bound to be revealed in the coming days.