Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 3?

Overwatch 2’s meta is constantly shifting, evolving, and changing with each buff and nerf in game updates. And the winds of change are felt even harder when new heroes release. The launch of OW2 included two new heroes in Junker Queen and Kiriko, and the game’s second season included another with the instantly-meta tank Ramattra. That’s three new heroes added to the world in just a few short months.

All of the heroes have had and still need their fair share of balancing changes, but the prospect of having a new hero every couple of months is quite exciting for players. With season three coming soon, many OW2 fans are interested to know if the roster will grow again.

Here are the details on when players can expect to get their hands on a new hero in Overwatch 2.

Is there a new hero coming in season 3 of Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While players may end up disappointed to find out there won’t be a new Overwatch hero in season three, it’s not all bad news. OW2’s newest map, Antarctica, is a Control map featuring penguins. What’s not to love about that?

Blizzard previously announced that, after Ramattra’s release in season two, new heroes would be scheduled to release every other season. This means season three will not have a new hero, but it will include a new map, a new battle pass, and more.

This means the next new hero in OW2 likely won’t arrive before April 2023, at the earliest. The next two heroes scheduled to release in OW2 this year are both support heroes, though, so players know what role will be supplemented soon.

If Blizzard is able to keep up with its schedule of heroes every other season, this would still mean several new heroes per year in OW2, which is very close to what OW1’s new hero release cadence was like for a very long time. It remains to be seen if the developer can follow through on that, but for now, the wait for a new support hero is at least a couple of months.

Also set to arrive in OW2 this year is the game’s anticipated PvE mode, which was delayed indefinitely to allow for the PvP mode to release in early access last October.

Season three of OW2 begins on Tuesday, Feb. 7.