Is Sojourn too OP? OWL coach JAKE certainly thinks so, and thinks he’s found the perfect nerfs

Sojourn has quickly risen to the top of the DPS tier list in Overwatch 2 but she may be a bit too OP, according to some competitive players. Houston Outlaws coach and DPS main Jacob “JAKE” Lyon has some suggestions on how Blizzard can balance the powerful soldier.

Sojourn is one of the new heroes in Overwatch 2, a highly anticipated character that added some much-needed diversity to the roster. But the Overwatch community has noticed she’s a bit too strong ever since the first beta when she was given some buffs.

Multiple Blizzard forums have been dedicated to calling Sojourn “disgustingly OP” and accusing her of ruining competitive play.

Now, JAKE has some ideas on how to fix Sojourn going forward.

Why is Sojourn so OP in Overwatch 2?

The source of Sojourn’s unbalanced kit is her railgun.

The railgun’s primary fire is a rapid projectile that generates energy from every hit. This energy charges up a secondary fire that does incredible damage. The secondary fire remains charged for six seconds. Then players have to do more damage to fill up the energy bar again.

This has been seen as a bit overpowered, with many Overwatch players noting opponents can simply “farm” energy by hitting shields to easily keep the railgun’s secondary fire fully charged and ready to instantly kill enemies.

JAKE said this could be fixed by not allowing Sojourn to get headshots with the railgun. He said she could still do headshots during her ultimate, Overclock, but doing one-shots otherwise is much too strong, especially at higher levels of play.

Remove Sojourn’s railgun headshot. She’ll need compensatory buffs elsewhere, and I think leaving the ability to headshot during Overclock would be fine, but no movement penalty 1 shots are too strong in high level play. — Jake (@jakeow) October 19, 2022

To keep her balanced, others suggested there should be a movement penalty for her primary fire, meaning that Overwatch 2 players wouldn’t have the same deadly accuracy if they were sliding or strafing. She should also not get charges when she hits a shield with her primary fire, others noted. This would require more skill to keep her powerful secondary charged.

Others wondered if headshot damage may be nerfed.

Blizzard hasn’t made any statements regarding Sojourn nerfs.

The team did recently discussed some balance changes for Overwatch 2 tanks in an attempt to make some tanks less oppressive and make others more impactful though.