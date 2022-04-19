Is Overwatch on Game Pass?

Earlier this year, Microsoft pulled off what could be considered one of the biggest acquisitions in the history of the video game industry. The multi-tech giant is set to acquire Activision Blizzard in a staggering $68.7 billion deal.

And with that, the games made by the developer could be making its way to Microsoft. This move also allows the Xbox creators to add more titles to its arsenal, although its games might still appear on rival platforms such as Sony’s PlayStation.

Microsoft president and vice chairman Brad Smith said in February that “Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision.”

“And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love,” Smith said.

The deal is targeted to be finalized by 2023. And once it is done, Activision Blizzard titles could then become a part of the Xbox Game Pass. Though nothing is set in stone yet, we could soon have Diablo, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft, on the green-themed console, as well as its subscription-based service.

But another game that could also become a part of the Xbox Game Pass down the road is none other than Overwatch. Blizzard’s iconic take on the multiplayer and FPS genre has become one of the most popular titles out there. The Overwatch League has been one of the biggest professional esports leagues in the world following its inaugural season in 2018.

Overwatch is not available on Game Pass at the moment. But of course, it’s likely the title will make its way to the Game Pass soon. It’s just a matter of when the Microsoft deal will be finalized.

Microsoft announced in January that it will “offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog,” adding that it is “looking forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass.” And Overwatch might just be one of these games in the future.