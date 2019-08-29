This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

With popular online games like Fortnite and Rocket League making the leap to the Nintendo Switch, it’s not surprising that many Overwatch fans have questioned whether Blizzard Entertainment’s first-person shooter will make the switch. Recent leaks have stirred the speculation pot once more, causing fans to wonder if the game could be coming to the console in the near future.

Earlier this week, Amazon reportedly listed an Overwatch-themed case for the Nintendo Switch as “officially licensed by Nintendo and Blizzard Entertainment.” The product page was quickly taken down but not before one Twitter user managed to save all of the images from the page.

The case featured the Overwatch logo on its top lid and the game’s orange-yellow color theme highlighted many of the case’s features, including its handle, cartridge holder, and zipper seam. A mini Overwatch logo was included on the case’s inside accessory pocket.

It seems unlikely that Blizzard would partner with Nintendo to release an Overwatch product for the Switch when the two are unrelated. But it’s not uncommon for Amazon to create product pages for items that are still unavailable to give consumers a chance to pre-order the item or add it to their wishlists in anticipation of its release.

Diablo III, another Blizzard creation, was ported to the Switch last November, so Overwatch’s arrival on the console isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Furthermore, before the game arrived on the console, Blizzard’s senior producer Pete Stilwell said that Overwatch’s move to the Switch was “feasible,” giving fans hope that the shooter may become available on Nintendo’s console as well.

If Overwatch is coming to the Switch, Blizzard may choose to announce the news at BlizzCon in November. BlizzCon is usually when the developer reveals upcoming features and events for its long list of franchises and it’d be a perfect time for Overwatch fans celebrating the game and rooting for their home countries in the Overwatch World Cup.