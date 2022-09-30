How to vote for the 2022 OWL MVP

The 2022 season of Overwatch League is nearing the finish line, with league playoffs set to officially get underway at the beginning of November. The fifth season of the league has been a landmark year, embracing the ways of Overwatch 2 and five-vs-five gameplay before the game’s sequel has even been fully released.

Before the year finishes and playoffs begin, fans who’ve been watching can vote for the regular season MVP. This year, the fan vote will account for 25 percent of the total vote. The other 75 percent will be made by a mix of teams, broadcast talent, and media members.

How to vote for the 2022 Overwatch League MVP

There are two ways of voting for the OWL MVP for 2022. Fans can vote on Twitter once a day using the hashtag #OWLMVP and either the Twitter handle or Battle.net name of their choice for MVP. The full list of players nominated and their handles are below.

Additionally, players can navigate to the MVP landing page on the OWL website, log in to their own Battle.net account on the site, and vote once per day for one of the 10 candidates.

Here are the full list of MVP candidates for OWL 2022, including their role, team, and their Twitter handle.

All 2022 OWL MVP candidates