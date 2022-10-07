How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2 

Now you'll be able to climb the ranks, just like in VALORANT.

Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.

Players are likely to switch over to the newest FPS, and with Overwatch 2 being a returning title, users will take a trip down memory lane and want to transfer their settings over to bring skills from one title to the other.

Users who went from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to VALORANT took all their settings over to give them the upper hand, but this begs the question, can you do the same for VALORANT to Overwatch 2?

How do I transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2?

For players wishing to switch over to Overwatch 2 from VALORANT, here’s your solution.

To convert your sensitivity from VALORANT over to Overwatch 2, start up VALORANT, head over to your settings, go to general, and scroll down until you see your sensitivity. Then get your sensitivity, and multiply it by 10.60, and therein lies your Overwatch 2 sensitivity.

There you have it, take your Immortal aim onto the Overwatch 2 servers and dominate your opponents. Show them no mercy (though the healer gets a pass).