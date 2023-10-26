How to get the Mayham Wrecking Ball skin Twitch drop in Overwatch 2

Blizzard and Twitch have officially started their second round of Overwatch 2 Twitch drops for season seven, and this time, players can earn the Legendary Mayhem skin for Wrecking Ball.

For those who have gone through the process of getting Twitch drops before for Overwatch 2, you’ll follow a very similar progression as you have in the past, but for those who haven’t, there are a few details that you’ll want to know to make sure that you earn Wrecking Ball’s eccentric bright pink skin.

How to get the Mayham Wrecking Ball Twitch Drop in Overwatch 2

The Wrecking Ball Mayham Twitch drop campaign began on Thursday, Oct. 26, and will only last for a short time, ending on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1:59am CT. During that period of time, gamers who watch Overwatch 2 on Twitch can earn the skin by having their Battle.net and Twitch accounts linked up.

Don't miss these limited-time Twitch Drops 💜



Earn by watching any #Overwatch2 stream through October 29:



🍭 2 Hours: Trick or Treat Spray

🤘 6 Hours: Mayham Wrecking Ball Legendary Skin pic.twitter.com/HjHqo9JNo1 — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) October 26, 2023

You can check to make sure that your accounts are connected by looking at the Twitch Drops campaign page while logged into the streaming platform. If you are connected, the bottom of the Overwatch 2 drops campaign info tab will show you a bright green icon that says “connected.” Otherwise, you will be prompted to connect your Battle.net with Twitch.

The Legendary Mayham Wrecking Ball skin requires players to watch Overwatch 2 streamers that have drops enabled for six hours to earn. There is also a Wrecking Ball Trick or Treat spray that players can earn after two hours of viewership.

Unlike previous drops campaigns, it does not look like you’ll need to claim the spray before getting credit toward the Mayham skin. After watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch for about 40 minutes this afternoon, I noticed that I’ve been getting credit toward both the spray and the skin simultaneously. You will, however, need to make sure you claim the items in your drops inventory page before the three-day event ends.

About the author