Overwatch 2 was recently released, with all of its features, crashes, and bugs.

Players have reported numerous issues already, so many that Blizzard Entertainment opened a FAQ listing all of the significant bugs reported and their fixes.

One of these issues is an error message indicating “Player is in a Different Version” when someone tries to invite a friend to their party. Here is how to fix it.

How to fix the “Player is in a Different Version” error in Overwatch 2

If you cannot invite your friend due to this message, it means that they don’t have their game up to date.

This bug shouldn’t happen if they have updated the version of OW2 correctly. Here is how to check if your game is up to date:

On PC

Open the Battle.net client.

Click on the gear icon (near the launch button).

Check for updates.

On PlayStation

Click on start on the game’s bar.

Select the option of checking for updates.

On Xbox

In My Game & Apps, scroll down to the Manage option.

Press the option “Update.”

On Nintendo Switch

On the Overwatch 2 bar, press start.

Select the Update button.

Then, you should be able to play with friends on Overwatch 2. If the issue persists with other friends who have the game up to date, you can try other fixes:

Restarting your device

Use the /invite command in the chat, rather than inviting your friend using the game’s menu

Reinstalling the game

If the issue persists after attempting these steps, open a support ticket with Blizzard.