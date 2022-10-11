When Overwatch 1 first came out, it was a paid title. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, made its debut as a completely free-to-play title, making it more accessible compared to its predecessor at launch.

While new players only need to create a Battle.net account and download Overwatch 2 to jump into the action, veterans will have more to sort out before they can pick up where they left off. If you’re looking to have your old cosmetics and stats in Overwatch 2 become cross-platform available, you’ll need to merge your account.

The merging process is rather straightforward, but it’s been the Account Merge Queue Resetting error that has been preventing players from completing the merge.

How do you fix the Account Merge Queue Resetting error in Overwatch 2?

The Account Merge Queue Resetting error can only be fixed by Blizzard since it’s a server or system-related issue.

The queue times for merging accounts have been resetting due to the ongoing server issues. These server outages can’t be fixed by regular troubleshooting methods and players will need to wait on Blizzard to roll out an official solution for the error.

If your account merge queue was just reset and you now have an absurd place in the queue, you can still try to wait it out. If the servers get fixed in the meantime, the merger can be completed in 48 hours. Alternatively, you can also submit a support ticket and have Blizzard support look at your case. Considering the support team is likely to be receiving countless tickets regarding this error, they should be working on a global fix to resolve it.