How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2

Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too.

In particular, fans can grab a returning Legendary Werewolf Winston skin as well as a Werewolf Winston spray just by watching a few streams. Streamers don’t need to do anything except turn on their drops and stream under the Overwatch 2 category, and viewers just need to make sure that their Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked to get the free goodies.

The period to unlock these items begins on Oct. 25 and ends on Nov. 1 at 1pm CT. All channels streaming under the Overwatch 2 category that have drops enabled will give them. Players only need to watch two hours of content to unlock the Werewolf Winston spray, and four hours to unlock the skin.

The hours are cumulative, which means viewers can come and go as they please, and they can keep track of their progress on Twitch by checking their drops inventory. Make sure that when the notification on Twitch pops up that you are eligible to collect the items. Otherwise, the item will disappear and you will have to buy the skin in the shop or wait until the next time something like this comes around to get the skins and sprays.

Winston’s Werewolf skin is part of a bigger Halloween event that comes around every year called Halloween Terror, and this year it includes a new scenario called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The event begins tomorrow and ends on Nov. 8.