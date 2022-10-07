Almost all first-person shooter (FPS) titles on the market have a quality that separates them from their competition. Despite their fundamental difference, the genre supports the transition of skill since a decent aim will remain the same regardless of the shooter title of your choice.

Overwatch 2 recently had its official release, and many players from other titles, like Apex Legends, are making the switch to test out Blizzard’s sequel shooter. Once you load into an Overwatch 2 match, you’ll want your aim to feel the same as it did in Apex. While achieving the exact same feeling might be an overreach, it’s possible to adjust your Overwatch 2 sensitivity settings so aiming feels natural, just like it did in Apex.

You can take the time to go through all the sensitivity settings and find the best combination by trial/error, or use a settings converter that will convert your Apex Legends sensitivity settings to Overwatch 2.

How to convert your Apex Legends sensitivity to Overwatch 2

Players can use services like aiming.pro and gamingsmart to convert their Apex sensitivity settings to Overwatch 2.

Navigate to one of the websites and enter your sensitivity settings in Apex.

Choose Overwatch 2 as the game you want to convert your settings to.

Adjust your Overwatch 2 settings accordingly to the results.

These two services work for other games as well, but the results may not always be perfect. Depending on the game, you may need to make a few adjustments yourself to ensure your sensitivity settings feel the best for your playstyle.