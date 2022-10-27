How to complete the Ominous Portent challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event

If you want to nab as much XP and as many free cosmetics as you can during Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event, completing seasonal challenges is the best way to do it. These mini-achievements encompass a wide range of activities, from beating the Wrath of the Bride PvE mode on the highest difficulty to posing with the Bride herself during her introduction.

Many of the challenges are difficult because you only get one chance during each match to complete them. Such is the case with the Ominous Portent challenge, which only happens during one specific part of Wrath of the Bride. To complete the challenge—and claim the Kiriko voice line it rewards—you’ll need a coordinated (or at least cooperative) squad on your side and a little bit of patience.

Here’s how to complete the Ominous Portent challenge in Overwatch 2.

Completing Ominous Portent

To complete the challenge, you’ll need to see all seven Banshee moments during a single match of Wrath of the Bride. The Banshee, otherwise known as Moira, appears during an earlier part of the mode when the heroes enter the area that’s usually Eichenwalde’s first capture point. At this point, you and your teammates are instructed to find a set of keys to unlock the nearby gate.

The player who finds the keys will be greeted with a jump scare in the form of the Banshee, who grabs the keys and runs away with them. While this is the most notable Banshee moment, there are actually seven others that need to be witnessed to complete Ominous Portent.

To complete the challenge, don’t pick up the keys when you first see them. Instead, investigate the entire area and look for the Banshee moving throughout the zone. Sometimes, she’ll Fade into thin air, while other times you’ll see a swirl of energy. The Banshee won’t attack players before they find the key, so you’re safe to split up and look for sightings. Note too that all of your team’s sightings count toward each person’s challenge: if you see four sightings and a teammate sees three more, you’ll both complete the challenge.

This challenge is a lot easier to complete if you play with friends or a coordinated team who can help each other finish it. If one person picks up the keys before you’ve completed it, you’ll have to wait until the next match to try again. You’ll know you’ve finished Ominous Portent if you receive a notification near the text chat area that says “Challenge complete: Ominous Portent.” The Kiriko voice line will be granted upon completing the match you’re in.