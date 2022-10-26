How to complete the Photozomb challenge and strike a pose with the Bride in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event

One of the reasons the original Overwatch’s Junkenstein’s Revenge mode was so popular was that players realized they could “photobomb” many of the dramatic boss entry moments. When bosses entered the arena, the camera would pause and zoom in on them for a few seconds, ensuring that all players knew where they were. Players who completed the mode many times over started to learn these entry locations: they would navigate their characters to them and emote at just the right moment, adding a dose of humor every time a boss appeared.

Overwatch 2’s Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride allows players to do the same thing, this time with a host of new playable characters-turned-bosses. One specific challenge encourages players to strike a pose with the Bride, the mode’s final boss and the mastermind of its plot. But to complete it—and earn the Sombra voice line it grants—you’ll need to be fast on your feet.

Here’s how to complete Overwatch 2’s Photozomb challenge.

Land a close-up with the Bride

To photobomb the Bride herself, you’ll need to progress almost all the way through Wrath of the Bride. Once you unlock the inner room of the castle, your moment has almost arrived. Be ready to move quickly when the door opens: like most of Wrath of the Bride’s other challenges, you only get one shot to complete Photozomb per round, so if you miss your opportunity, you’ll have to play through the entire thing again for another chance. (For this reason, it’s best to play the mode on Story so you don’t accidentally lose.)

When the inner door opens, immediately run into the room and aim for the left side, where the Lord of Adlersbrunn (otherwise known as Reinhardt) is laying under a sheet. If you’re playing Sojourn, you can use Power Slide to approach the area more quickly. You can also turn around and fire Ashe’s Coach Gun to shoot yourself toward the area.

Once you get to the Lord of Adlersbrunn, jump on top of him and get as close to the upper platform of the room as you can. If you can jump onto the platform itself, that’s even better. You’ll need to do all of this before the Bride appears and the camera zooms in on her, so you don’t have much time. Don’t worry about emoting once you’re in frame; you should get the achievement either way. (If you don’t, try playing another round and emoting in frame.)

If you can see your hero in the zoom-in shot and you get a “Challenge completed: Photozomb” notification near your text chat, you’ve done it correctly and will be granted the Sombra voice line after you finish the round. If you’re having trouble completing the challenge with random teammates, try grouping up with some friends and working together with them so everyone can complete it.