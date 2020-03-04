This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Boston Uprising will step on stage for their fourth game of the 2020 Overwatch League season this weekend with a new support player on their lineup. The team has acquired Kobe “Halo” Hamand from the North American Overwatch Contenders team Triumph, the Boston-based team announced today.

“Halo has been competing at a consistent level for years, and we think he has the potential to be a great addition to the team,” the Uprising’s president of gaming Chris “HuK” Loranger said. “We welcome him to the Uprising and are excited to begin working with him soon.”

Halo joined Triumph in early January and helped the team reach a shared fifth place in the first season of the North American 2020 Overwatch Contenders division. Prior to his time on Triumph, the support player played for Second Wind and NRG Esports.

The Uprising have struggled to find success so far in the current Overwatch League season. The team has only played three games this season, losing 0-3 to both New York Excelsior and Philadelphia Fusion in weeks one and four, respectively. Boston barely secured a win against Houston Outlaws in week three in a 3-2 nail-biter of a match.

Related: Reinhardt and McCree first heroes disabled in Overwatch League’s Hero Pools

Earlier in the week, the Boston-based team parted ways with DPS Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom. Shortly after saying farewell to the Overwatch League team, Munchkin, who had joined the Uprising in November 2019, announced that he will play for the Chinese Overwatch Contenders team Lucky Future moving forward.

Boston Uprising play their fourth game of the season against Washington Justice on March 7 at 6pm CT.